"Annie" Open Casting Call for Skylight Music Theatre

'Annie'Open Casting Call!

SkylightMusic Theatre Seeking Girls Ages 8-15 to Audition for

Annie

AnniePerformances Scheduled November 17 to December 23, 2017

WHAT: Open call audition for girls ages 8-15 toperform in Annieat Skylight Music Theatre

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway,second floor

Skylight Music Theatre is holding an open call audition for girlsages 8-15 for their holiday production of Annie,November 17 through December 23, 2017. Auditions are Saturday, April 15 from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway.

Skylight is seeking the roles of Annie, July, Pepper, Molly, Kate,Tessie, and Duffy (these roles will be double cast). Young performers ofall ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals beginOctober 24, 2017. Annieruns from November 17 to December 23, 2017.

Young performers will be seen in groups of 10. To sign up for aguaranteed audition time, go to this link:www.skylightmusictheatre.org/anniegirls

Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first serve basis.

Children auditioning should arrive 15 minutes before theirappointment time to fill out an audition form with a parent or guardian. Please bring a performance resume if possible. **All those auditioning mustalso bring a headshot or snapshot photo to turn in with audition form.**

Performers should prepare one song to sing. Bring sheet music, ifpossible. A pianist will accompany performers. Any song may be used in theaudition. If a song suggestion is needed, Sam Nykiel, Skylight's artisticadministrator provided the song list below. Sheet music will be available forthese songs:

Hard Knock Life (Annie)

Maybe (Annie)

Tomorrow (Annie)

Over the Rainbow (Wizardof Oz)

Castle on a Cloud (LesMis)

Callbacks will take place on Friday, April 21 and Saturday April22. Callback notification will take place the week of April 17.

The Broadway Theatre Center is located at 158 N. Broadway,Milwaukee Wis. In the Historic Third Ward. Follow signs for sign-in locationupon arrival. Please leave ample time to find parking. Doors open at 9:30a.m.

Note that adult auditions for Annie will occur on a differentdate. No adults will be seen at this audition. For more informationplease visit http://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/about/employment-internships-auditions

For anyquestions contact Sam Nykiel (skylightauditions@gmail.com