Annual Fall Mushroom Dinner with Mushroom Mike at Lake Park Bistro

Event time: 6:30pm

Join Mushroom Mike and Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro for a five-course mushroom extravaganza!

Mushroom Mike is a professional forager and uses his vast fungus knowledge to procure some of the rarest and tastiest mushrooms in the area. Every year, the mushroom man supplies Lake Park Bistro with a large variety of wild and cultivated mushrooms. You’ll have to attend the dinner to see what delights he’ll bring this year!

Price: $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity