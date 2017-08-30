Anthony Hernandez Photography Retrospective

Event time: Open Daily, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM (special events may affect these hours)

This first retrospective on the major American photographer Anthony Hernandez (b. 1947) features approximately 160 photographs—many never shown before—from the artist’s more than forty-five-year career. Whether focusing on the human figure, the landscape, or abstract details, the Los Angeles native has captured in both black and white and color the desolate allure and sprawling expanses of his hometown.

The subtle consideration of contemporary social issues and a formal beauty unite the artist’s remarkably varied body of work. Highlights from the exhibition include black-and-white photographs of downtown L.A. from the early 1970s, color pictures of Rodeo Drive from the mid-1980s, and selections from the critically acclaimed series Landscapes for the Homeless, completed in 1991. Although Hernandez has turned his lens on other cities, Los Angeles has been his most enduring subject.

