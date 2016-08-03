Apollo's Fire: "Sugarloaf Mountain"

Event time: 5:00pm

Early Music Now presents Apollo's Fire. Eight musicians from this award-winning ensemble’s collection of creative artists bring voices, hammered dulcimer, harpsichord, fiddle, wooden flutes, lute, guitar, banjo, and cello to recreate “An Appalachian Gathering x93 – music with roots in the British Isles that long ago mingled with Southern hymns and African spirituals in the hills of Virginia.

Tickets and info at http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/apollosfire/

Price: $29-$59 for adults and seniors $10-$20 for students