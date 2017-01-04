Archetypes & Iterations, a solo show by Sue Lawton

The Pitch Project Gallery & Artist Studios 706 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: Gallery Hours: Thur-Fri 5-8pm – Sat 3-8pm – Sun 3–5 pm

Archetypes & Iterationsa solo show by Sue Lawton

the Lounge at The Pitch Project, Sponsored by Brenner Brewing

 

January 13 - February 26, 2017

Opening Reception January 13, 6-8pm

Gallery Talk with Sue Lawton: Gallery Night, January 20, 6:30pm

 

Brenner Brewing and The Pitch Project are pleased to present Archetypes & Iterations, a solo exhibition of recent and past works by Milwaukee-based artist Sue LawtonArchetypes & Iterations  unites Lawton’s past illustrative works with her more recent pieces. One half of the space will be dedicated to Archetypes, complete with timeless, symbolic characters that are depicted in opera and circus lore settings. The other half, Iterations, will be dedicated to her characters from her science fiction novel. Witness the activation and contrast between the two bodies of work and transition in both her writing and visual works over the past six years.

The Pitch Project Gallery & Artist Studios 706 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
