Event time: 8pm

On the heels of the sold-out Alice’s Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour, Arlo Guthrie plunges into another musical trip certain to be a flashback inducing, mind-expanding show. Featuring the most outstanding cuts from Arlo (1968), Running Down The Road (1969), Washington County (1970) along with many others, this tour exemplifies the sound that shaped a generation – taking the audience back to the most remarkable, far-out era.