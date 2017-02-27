"Around the Corner with John McGivern" Premieres Ephraim/Fish Creek Episode

“Around the Corner with John McGivern x93 Premieres Ephraim/Fish Creek Episode at DCA on March 8

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, Wisconsin Public Television and Door Community Auditorium (DCA) invite Door County residents to attend a free premiere screening at DCA of “Around the Corner with John McGivern: Ephraim and Fish Creek. x93 This brand-new episode of John McGivern’s hit public television show explores Ephraim and Fish Creek’s people, places, and events on the big screen.

Now in its sixth season, “Around the Corner with John McGivern x93 explores living, working and playing in Wisconsin’s unique communities. The show gives voice to stories as old as the state itself alongside tales of up-and-coming small businesses. “Around the Corner x93 uses Wisconsin’s many different neighborhoods to explore the state’s rich and vibrant history.

Host John McGivern is a professional actor who has worked in stage, film, and television settings since 1979. McGivern has said that he loves every moment of hosting “Around the Corner, x93 as it allows him to see different communities that make up his home state.

More information about this and all other DCA events is available at the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m, and can also be reached on the phone at (920) 868-2728 or online at dcauditorium.org.