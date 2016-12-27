Around the Corner with John McGivern - West End Premiere Party

Event time: 4:30pm-8:30pm

Join your Near West Side neighbors on January 10, 2017 for the premiere of Around the Corner with John McGivern - The West End episode at the breathtaking Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.).

Tours of the amazing building will be available from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Arrive early to enjoy great food from neighborhood restaurants, which will be available for purchase. A cash bar, courtesy of the Tripoli Shrine Center, will also be available.

We will also have an exclusive Near West Side IPA from MillerCoors in limited quantities to sample! Register by January 5, 2017 for an opportunity to enjoy a FREE sample of the Near West Side IPA! This perk is only for those 21+ with a valid ID!

Register online HERE today!

Price: FREE