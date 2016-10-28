The Art and Craft of Rug Hooking
Cedarburg Art Museum W63 N171 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Event time: Wed-Sat 10-4pm Sun 12-4pm
Opening Reception Saturday, January 28, 2-4pm
The Thrum Chum group provides artful reinterpretations of traditional rug hooking designs as well as original contributions to an age old practical craft. These often surpass their original practical purpose and now serve as artful family records or personal expression.
This exhibition is part of the “Three Fine Folk x93 collaboration of shows between the Cedarburg Art Museum, Cedarburg Cultural Center and the Wisconsin Museum of Quilt and Fiber Arts.
For more info: 262-377-6123 or info@cedarburgartmuseum.org
Price: $5 Suggested donation
Info
Cedarburg Art Museum W63 N171 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Visual Arts