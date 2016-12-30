Event time: 10am-4pm

Artist have cleared out their studios. You will find incredible savings on many pieces of fine art for your home or office.

This is the place to look for quality fine art at clearance prices.

ArtWorks: Studio Clearance returns for our 6th annual Art Show at the Waukesha Expo in the Round Arena building, in the front the Expo.

Ceramics, Paintings, Fiber, Jewelry, Photography, Glass, Sculpture, Wood and more. But it's only one day.

Entry is $5 or bring 2 canned food items. Either way, the entry fee goes to the FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County.

Best selection in the morning. Best prices in the afternoon.

What else do you have to do in the middle of January?

This is a Juried Art Show.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1756064897942281/