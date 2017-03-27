Auditions for Milwaukee Rock Theatre Company

Event time: 7 pm, April 4 and 6 (Tuesday and Thursday), at the Hart Park Senior Center, 7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

13 men and women, ages 18-30, are needed for an early June production of Green Day's "American Idiot." Auditions will be held at 7 pm, April 4 and 6 (Tuesday and Thursday), at the Hart Park Senior Center, 7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa. Prepare a song and bring sheet music for an accompanist. Men be prepared to read from the script. All roles are open. Information: donlinke3@gmail.com, or visit www.rocktheatre.org.

Don Linke

Artistic Director, Milwaukee Rock Theatre