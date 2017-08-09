Event time: held at RTG on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6. In addition, Spotlight Star auditions for local high schoolers will take place on Sunday, September 10 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) new Signature Spotlight Concert Series will be held at RTG on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6. In addition, Spotlight Star auditions for local high schoolers will take place on Sunday, September 10 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring volunteer musicians and singers, plus school and civic band and choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of signers and audience members. Concert themes include, “Let’s Go to the Movies, x93 “80 Years of Song, x93 and “An Evening with Rodgers & Hammerstein. x93

Auditions are open to anyone 18 and older. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn their music on their own with only a few coaching sessions. Singers can audition for all three concerts or just the ones that fit their schedule or interest. Director Rob Kroes will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday September 6 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Additionally, a Spotlight Star, a talented student in high school, will be featured in each concert. Open to any incoming freshman through senior attending high school in our area, auditions for Spotlight Stars will be Sunday, September 10 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W 6th St, Racine.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a half-hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Register for a time slot by calling RTG at (262) 633-4218 visit www.racinetheatre.org for more information.