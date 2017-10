×

Auditions

The Village Playhouse announces auditions for it's December 2017 mainstageproduction of The Glitter Girls by Mark Dunn. Looking for 7 women and 3 men forthis World Premiere comedy. Auditions will be held October 3rd and 4th,6:00 PM - 9:30 PM at Inspiration Studios and will consist of reading from thescript. A southern accent, while not required for auditions, will beexpected by performances. Visit villageplayhouse.org/auditions.htm formore information.​



Weare calling for volunteers

If you at all familiar with theatre, there is so much that happens behind thescenes of a show. One of those things is a committee, overseen by the board,which facilitate various theatre affairs. Help is needed to serve on thesecommittees. If you have interest in any of these committees, contact us at

(414) 207-4879 or email volunteers@villageplayhouse.org.

Fundraising

Publicity

Play Reading





Membership