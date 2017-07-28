Auditions for The West Allis Players

Event time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, auditions start at 7:00 pm August 21 and 22nd

The West Allis Players are holding auditions for Steven Dietz’s Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, a play based on the original 1899 play by William Gilette and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, August 21 and 22nd at the West Allis Central auditorium on 84th St and Lincoln Ave. Doors open at 6:30 pm, auditions start at 7:00 pm. Needed are 5-6 men, and 2-3 women. British accent a plus. Auditions will consist of improvs and reading from the script. Performance dates are October 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 2017. For more information contact Mary Beth Topf at directorlady@att.net.