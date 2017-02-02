Augustana Choir to perform Midwest tour concert in Waukesha

Event time: 7pm

The acclaimed Augustana Choir launches its Midwest tour on February 17, presenting six concerts along with eight guest ensembles through February 23, and ending with a home concert on March 12.

Led by Dr. Jon Hurty, the choir has a tradition of touring across the country and around the world that goes back decades. Many students and alumni say the highlight of their Augustana experience was touring with an ensemble. Dr. Hurty has conducted his choirs in concerts throughout the United States as well as Sweden, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, Austria, Japan and Korea.

On Tuesday, February 21 the choir will perform with Waukesha West High School at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, Wis.

All are welcome to attend and the performances are free. A free will offering will be accepted.

For more information, contact Connor Kealey<mailto:connorkealey@augustana.edu>, manager of performance tours and arts promotion, at 309-794-7323.

Price: free-will offering