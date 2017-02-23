Event time: 9am-2pm

WAUKESHA – Bring emotion to the page in your work. Author Cristina M. R. Norcross will help you explore what it means to know and accept the self, merging deeper understanding of emotion into the ability to express that emotion on the page. Join her on Saturday, March 11th for expert advice on the emotions of the self. AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop welcomes special guest lecturer CRISTINA M.R. NORCROSS with her workshop: DIVING INTO THE DEEP: Exploration of the Self Through Creative Writing.

When we give ourselves permission to exist in each moment, just as we are, the world becomes more vibrant, more supportive of our soul’s purpose, and richer in spirit than ever before. If life is a banquet, then we must accept the invitation to this bountiful feast! Through round-table style discussions, hands-on poetry discussions, group and individual work, we will explore what it means to know and accept the self, whole-heartedly, in order to follow the path of our highest calling.

CRISTINA M.R. NORCROSS is the founding editor of the online poetry journal, Blue Heron Review (www.blueheronreview.com) and the author of 7 poetry collections. Her most recent books include Amnesia and Awakenings (Local Gems Press, 2016), and Still Life Stories (Aldrich Press, 2016). Her works have been published, or are forthcoming, in: The Toronto Quarterly , Your Daily Poem , Lime Hawk , The Poetry Storehouse , Red Cedar , Right Hand Pointing , Verse-Virtual , The MOON Magazine , One Sentence Poems , and Pirene’s Fountain , among others. Cristina’s work also appears in the anthologies, Contemporary Women’s Literature (2007), Verse & Vision (2011, 2012), Sounds of Solace (2013), A Touch of Saccharine (2014), An Ariel Anthology: transformational poetry & art (2014, 2015), Twice Upon a Time (2015), Poets4Paris (2016), and Secrets and Dreams (2016). She was a semi-finalist in the 2015 Concrete Wolf Chapbook Competition and a finalist in the 2015 Five Oaks Press Chapbook Contest. For 3 years, Cristina was the co-organizer of the PAAC sponsored project, One Vision: A Fusion of Art and Poetry in Lake Country. She is currently the co-founder of Random Acts of Poetry and Art Day (celebrated annually on Feb. 20th). Cristina teaches creative writing workshops in Southeastern Wisconsin to beginning, emerging, and established writers – across all age ranges. Find out more about this author at: www.cristinanorcross.com.

Celebrity Saturdays are a great chance to broaden your knowledge of what it takes to be successful and to learn from writers who are already knee deep in an author’s life. Cristina M. R. Norcross’s workshop will be held on Saturday, March 11th, 2017. This event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and costs just $95, which includes a lunch catered by Waukesha’s own Café de Art!

AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop offers on-site and online writing courses in all genres and abilities of creative writing, as well as coaching, editing, and marketing services. A schedule of classes, with online registration, is available at www.allwritersworkshop.com or by calling (262) 446-0284. AllWriters’ is located at 234 Brook Street, Unit 2, in historic downtown Waukesha, as featured in Milwaukee’s Journal Sentinel.

