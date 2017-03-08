"Awakenings" Wisconsin Watercolor Society

Event time: 10am - 4pm Wed - Sat 12 - 4pm Sun

The Cedarburg Art Museum's exhibition “Awakenings x93 of the Wisconsin Watercolor Society continues to demonstrate and exhibit meaningful development in the medium of watercolor and to serve as a catalyst for those genuinely interested in the medium. From realism to abstraction, finely detailed to broad stroke, 40 artists from around the state interpret the theme of “Awakenings x93 in more than 60 watercolor paintings. Sponsorship of this biannual show is provided by MH Consulting Partners, LLC.

Price: $5 suggested donation