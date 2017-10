×

Be sureto join us for the student choreographed spring dance concert, Away from theMirror. Performances will be Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday,April 9 at 3 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, located in the David A. Straz, Jr.Center.

Away fromthe Mirror will feature works by student choreographers, including MarieTredway ’17, Miranda Paikowski ’20, Jenny Wild ’17, and more. The show willfeature a wide range of repertoire, including pieces in formalist, post-modern,hip hop, tap, contemporary, and lyrical styles. The concert will featuresoloists, duets and group numbers, all of which are created and continuallyimproved by the students. The show will cover a wide range of themes which holda special place in each choreographer’s heart. Student choreographers will beinvited to the stage before each number to share the questions and ideas theyexplored in the creation of their pieces. However, with the highly immersivenature of the Studio Theatre space, choreographers hope to inspire audiences todiscover their own insights and interpretations. It presents a more intimateconnection between performer and spectator that is sure to delight.