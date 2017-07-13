Bad Example Productions presents: "Coraline"

Event time: Aug. 3-13.Thursday through Sunday. 7:30 Curtain except Sundays when there are 2:00 matinees. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the show.

Bad Example Productions is proud to present the Wisconsin Premiere of Neil Gaiman’s classic tale Coraline. This dark fantasy was adapted for the stage by writer David Greenspan and composer/lyricist Stephin Merritt (best known for his work with the band The Magnetic Fields). The story follows a young girl as she escapes the isolation and boredom of life with her parents in a small British town only to find the hidden world beyond the locked door in her home is not all that it seems.

The show is directed by David Kaye, music directed by Donna Kummer and under the technical direction of Jim Padovano. This show is for all ages but parents should be aware some scenes may be frightening for younger audience members.

The show will be performed at the Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

Performance dates are August 3rd through 13th, Thursday through Sunday. 7:30 Curtain except Sundays when there are 2:00 matinees. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the show.

Tickets are available at http://coralinemusical.brownpapertickets.com