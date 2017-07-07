Event time: 8:30pm

Banks

Wednesday, August 2

7:30pm Doors // 8:30pm Show

The Pabst Theater

Produced by AEG Live & The Pabst Theater Group

A hypnotic blend of beats, pianos, echoes and an addictive vocal presence, BANKS slips in and out of genres with an ease so effortless, it once again serves as a reminder to leave your tags behind. Hip-hop, Pop, R&B, Alternative, Electronic… they all live in this very place. And she can be any or all. Or none. A singer. A poet. A pianist. A narrator. An artist.

Banks Wednesday, August 2 7:30pm Doors // 8:30pm Show The Pabst Theater Produced by AEG Live & The Pabst Theater Group A hypnotic blend of beats, pianos, echoes and an addictive vocal presence, BANKS slips in and out of genres with an ease so effortless, it once again serves as a reminder to leave your tags behind. Hip-hop, Pop, R&B, Alternative, Electronic… they all live in this very place. And she can be any or all. Or none. A singer. A poet. A pianist. A narrator. An artist.