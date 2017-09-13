Basics of Harmonizing the Chakra System Sept. 27 (refister by 24th)

This class teaches you the basics of the Chakra system as well as ways you can balance and harmonize them. You will experience guided meditations, take home essential oil blends, play with crystal grids, learn how to use each chakra to balance others, talk about how each of the senses correlate and more! This class is great for the novice and experienced alike.

Price: $35/person Register at purewellnesswi.com with a credit card or email Cathy to register with cash by September 24th