Bay View Art in the Park, a free monthly fine-art and craft festival, will kick off May 13, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., next to Milwaukee’s Craft Beer Garden at Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Every second Saturday, from May to September, Art in the Park will bring a rotation of local artists to the park. Works for sale include paintings, photography, jewelry, mixed-media pieces, and more. About 40 artists will be exhibiting at the opening event, and living-statue performer Alice Wilson will be striking poses.

May’s event sponsor is Stephanie Bartz Photography. Bartz will be showing portraits of children and canines.

Providing free creative opportunities for event-goers, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts will host an Exquisite Creatures workshop. Kids from age three to 93 will use stamps to make prints of fantastic beasts. The group will also offer face painting for the kids. Donations are appreciated and help fund youth art education and summer art camp programs.

Complementing the event will be music and food. Strolling violinist Ernest Brusubardis IV will perform from noon–2 p.m. Food and beverages (for adults and kids) will be available at the beer garden.

For more information, visit bvartinthepark.com.