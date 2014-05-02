Bay View Garden And Yard Society 13th Annual Plant Sale

South Shore Park Pavilion 2900 S. Shore Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 8am to 1pm

Bay View Garden and Yard Society 13th Annual Plan Sale

June 3th, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. South Shore Park  2900 South Shore Dr in Bay View. Blooming in color, the Spring Plant Sale hosts a variety of local plant vendors with an impressive assortment of quality plants, including: annuals and perennials; hanging baskets; ornamental trees and shrubs; vegetables and herbs; exotic heirloom favorites and tropical plants.

Price: free

South Shore Park Pavilion 2900 S. Shore Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Education, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
414-526-4395
