Bay View Garden And Yard Society 13th Annual Plant Sale

Bay View Garden and Yard Society 13th Annual Plan Sale

June 3th, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. South Shore Park 2900 South Shore Dr in Bay View. Blooming in color, the Spring Plant Sale hosts a variety of local plant vendors with an impressive assortment of quality plants, including: annuals and perennials; hanging baskets; ornamental trees and shrubs; vegetables and herbs; exotic heirloom favorites and tropical plants.

Price: free