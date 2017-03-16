Beers, Brats, & Brewers Block Party at Miller Time Pub & Grill
Miller Time Pub 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: Saturday 1pm-7pm
Join us at Miller Time Pub on Saturday, April 8 to celebrate opening weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers as they face the Chicago Cubs!
Take advantage of $2 Brats, $2 Beers, Drawings, Giveaways, and a DJ, all at our Brewers Block Party right outside the pub before the 6:10pm game.
FREE Shuttle to and from Miller Park with purchase!
Price: Free Admission
Info
