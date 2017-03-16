Beers, Brats, & Brewers Block Party at Miller Time Pub & Grill

Miller Time Pub 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Saturday 1pm-7pm

Join us at Miller Time Pub on Saturday, April 8 to celebrate opening weekend for the Milwaukee Brewers as they face the Chicago Cubs!

Take advantage of $2 Brats, $2 Beers, Drawings, Giveaways, and a DJ, all at our Brewers Block Party right outside the pub before the 6:10pm game.

 

FREE Shuttle to and from Miller Park with purchase!

Price: Free Admission

Miller Time Pub 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
