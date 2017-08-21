Beginning Aerial Fitness

Event time: 7pm Tues

Want to try aerial but worried you aren't strong enough? Get aerial strong with this 60 minute class focusing on active flexibility and progression strength training. You will start at the level that is right for you and progress as you feel ready, but you will never be left out of the fun! Anna creates a circuit workout that easily transitions from beginner to advanced, with creative ways to use the floor and aerial equipment. Her classes incorporate body weight and weight training, pilates, crossfit, and more.

Class takes place every Tuesday beginning September 5th at 7pm!

Price: $20 Register at www.AnnaBelleAerial.com