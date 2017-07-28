Ben Kostich Life Celebration: The Form, The Atomic Spins, Blonde on Blonde & the Man Band, and Hail to the Zoo

Event time: 7pm

Ben Kostich was an amazing musician that possessed a dose of talent that is rarely seen. He was proficient at singing, brass instruments, piano, and his passion – the bass guitar. He had a musical sense that few people have and a razor sharp wit that was always delivered as dead-pan as his picture. Ben was taken from this world unexpectedly on March 12th, 2017 by a heart condition unknown to him. He was only 35. He is sorely missed by his family and friends. This will be a night of celebration in Ben’s memory doing what he loved most – performing and listening to music. Ben had a special fondness for pitbulls as he felt they were misunderstood, so all proceeds of this event will go to PBRC (Pitbull Rescue Central). This event is open to the public, so all are welcome to help us celebrate the wonderful life of our friend Ben Kostich! Music tonight by bands that Ben loved and played in, including, The Form, The Atomic Spins, Blonde on Blonde & the Man Band, Hail to the Zoo

Price: $7