Bestselling Author Scott Turow at JCC

Event time: 2pm

Author Scott Turow visits the JCC – In Conversation with Lake Effect’s Mitch Teich

New York Times bestselling author Scott Turow will visit the JCC to share thoughts on his page-turning thriller, Testimony, a story about an American prosecutor’s investigation of a refugee camp’s mystifying disappearance. Tickets for the event are $30.00, which includes admission and a copy of Testimony, and may be purchased at www.bpt.me/event/2900888. For more information, contact Jody Hirsh at 414.967.819

