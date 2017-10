×

Time to sit back and unwind with some amazing biers from one of the nation's most acclaimed and fastest-growing breweries: Surly!





We'll be joined by Surly staffer and bier expert Jordan Aberman. Weather permitting, klasse will be held outside! What could be better than kicking off summer on a great patio with great bier? Hope to see you there!





RSVP today >> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-summer-surlytime-tickets-31461227378