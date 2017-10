×

Two patties,an extra slice of bun in the middle and secret sauce. Many area residentsfondly remember Big Boy hamburgers and the accompanying family restaurants asstaples in Milwaukee. The last remaining Wisconsin Marc’s Big Boy closed itsdoors in 1995. On Wednesday, Aug. 9 a bit of the nostalgia returns when OvationSarah Chudnow hosts a Big Boy Reunion.

The eveningincludes a dinner of classic favorites – the Big Boy Burger, famous onionrings, fries and strawberry pie – along with a special presentation by guestspeakers Steve and Greg Marcus. Greg Marcus is President and CEO and SteveMarcus is Chairman of the Board for The Marcus Corporation. For nearly 40 yearsthe company operated more than 60 Big Boy restaurants in the Midwest.

The Big Boy Reunion is Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Ovation SarahChudnow, 10995 N. Market St. in Mequon. Dinner is at 6 p.m. with the programfollowing at 7 p.m. The dinner is $10 per person and the program is free.Reservations are required for dinner, 262-478-1500. Event attendees are encouragedto bring their Big Boy memorabilia.