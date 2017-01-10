The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist

Event time: Opening reception, 5-7:30pm June 29. Exhibit through Sept. 1. Latino Arts Gallery Hours Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The BIG IDEA Exhibition series is proud to present its fifth installment, The Big Idea 5: Engage and Persist. Teachers at Bruce Guadalupe Community School (BGCS) continue to develop and implement art integrated curriculum through Advancing Literacy and Math through Art (ALMA). This exhibition commemorating the ALMA Program, which showcases the artistic knowledge and skill of Bruce-Guadalupe Elementary and Middle School students in 3rd through 8th grades, will include a lesson plan overview that complements the art produced in the 2016-17 school year. We are proud to welcome the 6th grade class form UCC-Acosta Middle School as they join this innovative approach to art integrated education and exhibition series.

Artwork will demonstrate ALMA student’s exploration of culturally relevant ‘Big Ideas’ such as immigration and cultural identity, community, origin, perseverance, and the American dream. Opening Reception on Thursday, June 29, 5:00 p.m..

Price: Exhibitions in the Latino Arts Gallery are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a suggested donation of $1.