Event time: 8pm

Big Something

Thursday, May 25

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

BIG Something rocked our faces off this year at the Widespread Panic weekend afterparties at Mo's Irish Pub. 6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. Don't miss their return live at the Back Room @ Colectiv