Big Something
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Big Something
Thursday, May 25
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
BIG Something rocked our faces off this year at the Widespread Panic weekend afterparties at Mo's Irish Pub. 6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. Don't miss their return live at the Back Room @ Colectiv
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance