Big Something

Google Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Big Something

Thursday, May 25

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

BIG Something rocked our faces off this year at the Widespread Panic weekend afterparties at Mo's Irish Pub. 6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. Don't miss their return live at the Back Room @ Colectiv

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Big Something - 2017-05-25 00:00:00