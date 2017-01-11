Birds of Lake Michigan - Ozaukee County
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8am-12pm
Starting at Virmond Park in Ozaukee County we will work our way south along Lake Michigan to look for wintering ducks, geese, scoters, grebes and loons. Binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Also, feel free to bring a lunch and stay for the Beak to Tail workshop at 1pm at no extra charge. We will meet at Riverside Park and travel together.
Register at:
http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11613&view=event
Date and Time
Saturday, January 21st
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)