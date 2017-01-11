Birds of Lake Michigan - Ozaukee County

Event time: 8am-12pm

Starting at Virmond Park in Ozaukee County we will work our way south along Lake Michigan to look for wintering ducks, geese, scoters, grebes and loons. Binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Also, feel free to bring a lunch and stay for the Beak to Tail workshop at 1pm at no extra charge. We will meet at Riverside Park and travel together.

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11613&view=event

Date and Time

Saturday, January 21st

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)