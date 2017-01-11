Birds of Lake Michigan - Ozaukee County

Event time: 8am-noon

Starting near Grafton in Ozaukee County we will work our way south along Lake Michigan to look for wintering ducks, geese, scoters, grebes, gulls, terns and loons. Binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Also, feel free to bring a lunch and stay for the Beak to Tail workshop at 1pm at no extra charge! We will meet at Washington Park and travel together.

Price: For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)