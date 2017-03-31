Bishop Briggs w/SHAED & Manatee Commune

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

and AEG Live Present

Bishop Briggs

+ special guests SHAED & Manatee Commune

Sunday, April 30

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

One of the most buzzed about artists of the year, Bishop Briggs has made a big splash with her breakout hits ‘River’ and ‘Wild Horses’. Don’t miss her headline debut live at Turner Hall this spring.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
