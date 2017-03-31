Bishop Briggs w/SHAED & Manatee Commune
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
and AEG Live Present
Bishop Briggs
+ special guests SHAED & Manatee Commune
Sunday, April 30
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
One of the most buzzed about artists of the year, Bishop Briggs has made a big splash with her breakout hits ‘River’ and ‘Wild Horses’. Don’t miss her headline debut live at Turner Hall this spring.
Live Music/Performance