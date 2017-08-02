Black Bart: Swashbuckling Juggling and Stories

Event time: 3:00 - 4:00 pm

Attention swabs and landlubbers: Bartholomew Grogswiller’s ship has made port in Hartford and this pirate's ready and willin' to make mayhem and merriment with audiences of all ages! This pirate's got stories to tell, Buccaneer games to be played, fun to be had by all, and a bit of jugglin' to boot. And he’ll give away pieces of his precious Pirate Booty for the wee landlubbers to take home--what are ye waiting fer?

Price: TICKETS $5 Child $3 Lap $1