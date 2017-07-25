Bluegrass at the Village: Pickin' Up Speed (12pm), Chicken Wire Empire (1pm), Mecan River Ramblers (2:30pm), Handpicked Bluegrass (3:30pm), Big Cedar (5pm)

Event time: The grounds open a half hour earlier at 11:00 and music starts at 12:00 and music continues to 6:00PM. Rain-or-Shine

"Enjoy a sampling of some the best bluegrass bands in the state. Bluegrass at the Village will be held on Sunday, August 13th. This year’s lineup includes: Pickin’ Up Speed, Chicken Wire Empire, Macon River Ramblers, Hand-Picked Bluegrass and Big Cedar. New to Bluegrass at the Village this year, is Hand-Picked Bluegrass from Tomahawk, WI. Back by popular demand are Macon River Ramblers and Big Cedar. These bands bring different sounds to the stage from traditional to gospel to americana. Links to the band websites can be found at http://www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us/

In addition to the outstanding bluegrass music, young fiddlers showcase their talents around the village. A wide selection of food and beverages can be enjoyed, including craft beers at the beer tent. Show off your talents by participating in the "Kitchen Band". Some of the homemade instruments will be the washboard, washtub, stump fiddle and jug.

Price: Tickets may be purchased the day of the event and are a real bargain: $10.00 for Adults and $8.00 for seniors and students. Children 5 years of age and under are free.