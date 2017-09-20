The Blues for Harvey & Irma Hurricane Benefit: Jonny T-Bird & The Mps, Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys & Benny Rickun, Smokey Holman & Andy Spadafora from Tweed Funk, Alex Wilson Band, The Blues Disciples, Jim Liban Combo (4pm)
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 4-8pm
Price: $20 cover charge and donations, raffles and auctions. 100% of money goes to hurricane relief! Advance tickets sold here: https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/bluesforharvey/
