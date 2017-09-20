The Blues for Harvey & Irma Hurricane Benefit: Jonny T-Bird & The Mps, Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys & Benny Rickun, Smokey Holman & Andy Spadafora from Tweed Funk, Alex Wilson Band, The Blues Disciples, Jim Liban Combo (4pm)

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204