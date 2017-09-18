Brewtown Breakdown: : Hey Chere!, Sweet Sheiks, The Midnightmen Trio & Stokes & The Old Blues Boys (4pm)
Event time: 4pm
Saturday, September 30, 4:00pm-1:00am
Bring your dancing shoes to Kochanski's for an afternoon and evening of social dancing and roots music—blues, Cajun, honky-tonk, western swing, and more. Lineup includes Hey, Chère! (Cajun), Sweet Sheiks (Antique Pop/Bayou Jazz), The Midnightmen Trio (Midwestern Honky-Tonk), and Stokes & the Old Blues Boys. Taco truck will be onsite.
Price: $10
