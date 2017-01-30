Brian Dale Quartet

Event time: No cover

Headed by seasoned singer, songwriter and drummer, Brian Dale. Compelling vocals with a captivating groove, Dale is joined by a cast of Milwaukee's best musicians for an electrifying performance. Live in The Alley Cat Lounge. @8:30pm - No cover. http://www.briandalemusic.net

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3 x93.

Price: No cover