Bring It! LIVE

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Bring It! LIVE

Thursday, July 27

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Back by popular demand after a summer 2016 tour that left audiences breathless, the Dolls are back in action for summer 2017 with Bring It! LIVE. From Jackson MS, the legendary Coach D and her team of Dancing Dolls will once again give audiences an unforgettable experience jam-packed with new high-energy dance routines, audience interaction and more exclusive “behind the scenes x93 insights on their favorite show. These bright stars move seamlessly from their hit television series on the Lifetime network to venues across the country, in an evening of motivation, inspiration and formation.

