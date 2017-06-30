Bring It! LIVE
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Mills Entertainment Presents
Bring It! LIVE
Thursday, July 27
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
Back by popular demand after a summer 2016 tour that left audiences breathless, the Dolls are back in action for summer 2017 with Bring It! LIVE. From Jackson MS, the legendary Coach D and her team of Dancing Dolls will once again give audiences an unforgettable experience jam-packed with new high-energy dance routines, audience interaction and more exclusive “behind the scenes x93 insights on their favorite show. These bright stars move seamlessly from their hit television series on the Lifetime network to venues across the country, in an evening of motivation, inspiration and formation.