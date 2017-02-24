Event time: 8pm

presents

Brit Floyd

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show

Immersion World Tour 2017

Saturday, March 18

Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm

The Riverside Theater

“The hotly anticipated rock event of the year returns, as Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with its lavish new stage show, ’Pink Floyd Immersion World Tour 2017’. The spectacle of a Pink Floyd concert experience is truly recaptured in high-definition sound, and with a stunning million dollar light show and state of the art video design.

As well as performing the favourite moments from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and The Division Bell, Brit Floyd will also pay special tribute to the Animals album, in its 40th anniversary year, with a show stopping rendition of ‘Dogs’, as well as a host of other Pink Floyd musical gems. More than a tribute, it’s as good as they say. Believe the hype and don’t miss it! The new ‘Pink Floyd Immersion’ show promises to be Brit Floyd’s most ambitious and best production yet. ‘The perfect rock show’ – LA Times ’"