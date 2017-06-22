British Rock 'n' Roll Invasion

Event time: 6:30-8:30pm

Back by popular demand, is our British Rock invasion. Shattered, a Rolling Stones Tribute band and Substitute, Tales from the Who (The Who tribute band) will be coming to SummerStage. With a look and sound that captures The Who and the Rolling Stones at the height of their peak, Substitute and Shattered play the songs that have become part of rock legend.

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: $17.00 Adults, $15 Senior/Student/Military, $8 Youth