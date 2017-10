Burning Cow Music Festival will bring nationally renowned and emerging Blues, Alt-Country and Rock n’ Roll bands from across the country to Door County, WI. July 27-29th, the 40 acre festival site just north of Sturgeon Bay will resonate with the sounds of camping fans and accomplished musicians alike. Free camping is provided with each ticket purchase and a variety of concessions will be available on site. The festival will culminate Saturday night with the burning of an enormous wooden cow.

The Burning Cow Music Festival grounds are at 4780 Mathey Road, Sturgeon Bay. For more information on the event, go to www.burningcowfestival.com