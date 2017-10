×

Friday, June 16, 7 PM

Henry Maier Festival Park, 639E Summerfest Pl, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202



CERTIFIED RUNNERS’ COURSE & NEW WALKERS’ COURSE! Join the Capuchin friarsas we walk or run for the hungry at Polish Fest. This is the 12th year for theevent whose proceeds feed the hungry through Capuchin Community Services’ twolocations: St. Ben’s Community Meal and House of Peace. The $30 run ($20 forchildren) and $25 walk ($15 for children) registration fee includes entranceinto Polish Fest and free return to Polish Fest all weekend. Register by June 4and receive the early bird discount. www.CapuchinsRunWalkForTheHungry.org