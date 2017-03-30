Carroll, McComiskey and Sproule

Event time: 7:30pm

Three of Celtic music’s most acclaimed and award-winning musicians, Liz Carroll, Billy McComiskey and Dáithí Sproule, will perform as the trio Trian at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in the 1980s as a traditional Irish music band, the trio uses exquisite musicianship to take the traditions a step further.

Price: Tickets are $21 in advance and $25 on concert day. Student tickets are $10 with an ID. For tickets and more information, go to www.ichc.net or call (414) 345-8800.