Carthage Wind Orchestra Return from Japan Concert

The Carthage Wind Orchestra will present “Mythological Japan x93 a concert to celebrate their return from their fifth J-Term Japan Tour on Sunday, February 5 at 1 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The Carthage Wind Orchestra, a select ensemble of 40 woodwind, brass, and percussion performers will travel to Japan from January 14-25 as part of a month-long study of Japanese music, language, history and culture. The tour includes a four-day residency at Sakuyo University (School of Music) in Kurashiki, Japan. The residency concludes with a joint concert by Carthage Wind Orchestra and Sakuyo Wind Philharmony, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley and Mr. Akira Miyagawa.

The concert on February 5 is free and open to the public, with a free-will donation accepted during the concert to help offset travel expenses for the band. Those who cannot attend the concert may watch a live stream at carthage.edu/multimedia. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

