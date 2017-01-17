Celebrity Saturday: Lauren Fox

Event time: 9am-2pm

WAUKESHA – Write your novel! Have a great idea for a book, but don’t quite know how to get started? Author Lauren Fox is here to be your guide. Join her on Saturday, February 4th for expert advice on starting your journey, and on how to move from having an idea to writing your book. AllWriters’ Workplace & Workshop welcomes special guest lecturer LAUREN FOX with her workshop: FROM SPARK TO FIRE.

You want to write a novel, and maybe you have a pretty good idea of what it’s about. But a novel is made up of more than just a good idea, and sometimes it can be difficult to move from the initial spark to the actual writing. The job of a novelist is to come up with vivid moments, to map the moments into scenes, and to shape those scenes into a cohesive narrative. In “From Spark to Fire, x93 we’ll talk specifics. We’ll read some short fiction and talk about how the small moments work for the larger purpose of the story. We’ll talk ideas. And we’ll do some fun writing exercises to generate scenes and details, all for the purpose of taking that first spark of a good idea and creating something bright and substantial.

LAUREN FOX is the author of the novels Still Life with Husband , Friends Like Us , and Days of Awe , which was one of Amazon’s top 100 books of 2015. She earned her MFA from the University of Minnesota, and her work has appeared in numerous publications including The New York Times , Marie Claire , Parenting , Psychology Today , Salon , and Milwaukee Magazine . She lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Celebrity Saturdays are a great chance to broaden your knowledge of what it takes to be successful and to learn from writers who are already knee deep in an author's life. Lauren Fox's workshop will be held on Saturday, February 4th, 2017. This event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and costs $95, which includes a lunch catered by Waukesha's own Café de Art!

Price: This event costs $95, which includes a lunch catered by Waukesha’s own Café de Art. Register online at www.allwritersworkshop.com or call (262) 446-0284.