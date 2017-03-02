Center Stage Concert Series: Devon Allman

Event time: 7:30pm

Devon Allman

Friday, March 24th

7:30 pm

http://www.devonallmanband.com/

Devon’s latest CD, Ride or Die recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The dirty blond hair is the same, the body posture is also the same, and there are touches in the voice that have a similar genetic connection, but Devon Allman has toiled long and hard to establish his own musical identity, separate from his legendary dad, Gregg Allman. In fact, Allman, who was raised by his mom (Shelley, not Cher) in Texas, took up the guitar on his own, and did not meet his father until he was 16 years old. “I was 16, and I sent him a really short letter saying, ‘Hey, it’s me. Here’s where I’m at. I’m playing guitar. x93 I got a phone call three days later, x93 says Devon. Soon after that phone call, the two met in the parking lot at The Fox Theater in St. Louis during a tour stop for the elder Allman.

