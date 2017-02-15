Center Stage Concert Series: Willie Watson with Chicago Farmer

Event time: 7:30pm

Willie Watson

(formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show)

Saturday, March 4th

7:30 pm

Tickets $20

http://www.williewatson.com/

Looking like a man from leaner and meaner times, Willie Watson steps on stage with a quiet gravitas. But, when he opens his mouth and lets out that high lonesome vocal, you can hear him loud and clear. His debut solo album, Folk Singer Vol. 1, was produced by David Rawlings at Woodland Sound Studios, the studio he co-owns with associate producer Gillian Welch in Nashville, TN. The album spans songs from the American folk songbook ranging from standards like “Midnight Special, x93 “Mexican Cowboy x93 to the more obscure, like Memphis Slim’s 12-bar blues, “Mother Earth, x93 and St. Louis bluesman Charley Jordan’s sing-song “Keep It Clean. x93 Like the music, Willie can be bawdy or lustful, sometimes in the course of a single song, with a sly sense of humor that cuts to the quick.

