Chad Calek presents: "Sir Noface Lives Tour"

Event time: 8pm

The “Sir Noface Lives Tour x93, hosted by world-renowned paranormal investigators Chad Calek and Justin Holstein, offers an opportunity to be amongst the first to see mind-blowing footage and spend up to 5 hours exploring Paranormal existence through film. This evening also includes a “best of x93 evidence presentation featuring 25 years of Calek and Holstein’s most compelling evidence, Q&A’s, and a special 2-hour VIP meet and greet and dinner with the hosts.